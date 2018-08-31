Man sentenced in death of former Kan. high school principal

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man convicted in a 2016 murder of a former Topeka high school principal has been sentenced to life in prison.

Michael Timothy Hall was sentenced Friday for felony murder in the May 2016 death of 64-year-old Curt Cochran. Hall won’t be eligible for parole until 2043. He was also given a 20.5 years for robbery.

Hall pleaded guilty in June to killing Cochran, a former Seaman High School principal, at a Topeka warehouse where Cochran managed a moving company.

Investigators say Cochran was bound to a chair and his head was wrapped in plastic. He was beaten and his throat was cut. His bank card was later used to withdraw $600 from an ATM.

In March, co-defendant Calvin Philips Jr., was sentenced to 30 years in prison for Cochran’s death.