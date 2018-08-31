Lincoln Elementary students taking a step in the right direction

Lincoln School students are starting off the school year on the right foot by joining the Walking Club each morning.

“Once students arrive to school, they may either sit in the gym or join the Walking Club on the playground,” said Principal Misty Straub.

“There are many positive benefits from participating in this initiative,” Straub said. “Students benefit from getting fresh air, movement and additional oxygen moving through their bodies, helping them to feel more awake and prepared for the school day.”

“Walking has many health and fitness benefits as well,” she said. “This activity also provides another opportunity for students socialize while walking with peers and connect in a positive way with school staff before their day begins.”