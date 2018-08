The Great Bend Lady Panther volleyball team opened the season Thursday by going 1-2 at a quad hosted by Garden City.

Great Bend lost to host Garden 25-16 and 25-14 before losing to Liberal in three sets 17-25, 27-25 and 23-25. The Lady Panthers bounced back to defeat Colby 25-17, 25-14.

Great Bend will be at home Monday to host Smoky Valley and Ellinwood.