Police identify Kan. man in wheelchair struck, killed by pickup

SHAWNEE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Thursday in Shawnee County,

A pickup driven by Tracy Marquette, 54, Topeka westbound in the 2600 Block of SE 6th Street in Topeka and struck Jon W. Hybskmann, 69, Topeka, who was in a wheel chair, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Hybskmann was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Marquette was taken to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

The Accident Reconstruction Unit and detectives worked at the scene and had the road back open by midnight.

Police had not made an arrest or issued a citation late Friday afternoon, according police spokesperson Gretchen Koenen

Anyone with information regarding this is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police.