Kansas Archdiocese hires law firm to study abuse allegations

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas has hired a law firm to review allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against priests in the diocese.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann wrote in a column published Friday in the archdiocese’s newspaper, The Leaven, that the firm was hired to ensure church officials have an accurate historical knowledge of how the archdiocese has responded to allegations of misconduct. He did not name the firm, which he said will review priest personnel files going back to 1950.

Attorney Rebecca Randles, who has represented several people alleging abuse by priests, said Naumann’s action wasn’t enough. She says it doesn’t meet her recent call for investigation and transparency because the law firm ultimately represents the archdiocese’s interest.