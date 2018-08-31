Great Bend schools off and running

The USD 428 schools are over a full week into the school season, and already Superintendent Khris Thexton says enrollment numbers are gravitating back to where the figures were last year. At the USD 428 Board of Education meeting earlier this month, Thexon noted enrollment district-wide with K-12 was down 173 from the previous year. That number has gone down since the August 13th meeting.

Thexton says the student population goes up and down over the years.

Khris Thexton Audio

The total enrollment announced at the August 13th meeting was 2,625, a number expected to be higher once the final enrollment count is submitted in late September.

As for the start of the school year, Thexton says there were not many hiccups and the excitement of a new year is always contagious.

Khris Thexton Audio

The last day of school for all classes is May 23, 2019.