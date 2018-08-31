GBRC September Fitness Classes

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission is forming its September sessions of exercise classes.

Join Dixie Divis for Noon Body Shaping that meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:10 – 12:50 pm beginning September 5th through 28th. During this class, participants will do some strength building exercises that burn fat, tone and firm specific body areas. Don’t worry – you won’t need to shower after this class, so you can get back to work on time.

Divis will also be instructing Cardio Blast exercise classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 – 6:30 pm beginning September 5th through 26th. This class is a high energy cardio workout that gets your heart rate up with a variety of intense cardio classes, such as Step, Kickboxing, interval training and floor routines.

Divis will be instructing Yoga classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30 – 7:30 pm beginning September 5th through 26th. Quiet the mind and body while increasing flexibility, improving balance and strength during this Yoga class.

She will also be instructing Wake Up Workout on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:15 – 6:00 am beginning September 4th through 27th. Get your day started with this cardio core circuit that will be a high energy group aerobics class incorporating interval, circuit and boot camp style classes to strengthen and tone your entire body.

Dixie will also be teaching a Fit Trail Fitness class on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 – 6:30 pm beginning September 4th through October 18th. Get in shape while enjoying the outdoors with Fit Trail Fitness! This class will include cardio, body weight exercises and circuit style training by utilizing the Great Bend Fit Trail located on the north side of Veterans Memorial Park (17th & McKinley St.).

All classes except the Fit Trail Fitness class will be held at the Great Bend Activity Center located at 2715 18th Street. Pre-registration is required. Enroll at the Recreation Commission office located at 1214 Stone Street. For more information, call 793-3755 ext. 110.