Cop Shop (8/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/30)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:52 a.m. an accident was reported in the 400 block of N. Washington Avenue.

Theft

At 10:41 a.m. a theft was reported at 126 Kiowa Road.

Fire

At 1:53 p.m. a fire was reported at 1155 NE 120 Avenue in Claflin.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 2:17 p.m. a burglary was reported at 501 Cunnife Avenue in Pawnee Rock.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/30)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 4:33 a.m. Mary’s Kitchen, 2416 10th Street, reported someone damaging a door and taking the video equipment.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:45 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 700 Holland Street.

Theft

At 9:52 a.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported a subject attempting to shoplift items.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:08 a.m. an officer arrested Ryan Lang at 3121 24th Street on a Barton County warrant.

Injury Accident

At 11:56 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Grant Street.

Sick Person

At 12:05 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:32 p.m. an officer arrested Damien Findley on a Shawnee County warrant at 10th Street & Grant Street.

Sick Person

At 1:46 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1906 McKinley Street.

Theft

At 2:30 p.m. theft of her vehicle from over 2 months ago was reported at 2101 Washington Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:06 p.m. an officer arrested Stacy Warren at 1806 12th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:20 p.m. an accident was reported at 1222 Kansas Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 6:09 p.m. an officer arrested Jacob Hoch at 1806 12th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 6:46 p.m. a report of Eddie Campos damaging her phone was reported at 2545 7th Street. NTA signed.