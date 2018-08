Barton Volleyball Classic Schedule – Friday and Saturday

Friday (Court 1 – Main Gym Floor):

1:00 p.m. – Barton vs Clarendon College

3:00 p.m. – Butler Community College vs Clarendon College

5:00 p.m. – Barton vs Cloud County Community College

Friday (Court 2 – Auxiliary Gym Floor):

1:00 p.m. – Pratt Community College vs Casper College

3:00 p.m. – Pratt Community College vs Cloud County Community College

5:00 p.m. – Butler Community College vs Casper College

Saturday (Court 1 – Main Gym Floor):

10:00 a.m. – Barton vs Cloud County Community College

12:00 p.m. – Pratt Community College vs Clarendon College

2:00 p.m. – Barton vs Casper College

4:00 p.m. – Barton vs Pratt Community College

Saturday (Court 2 – Auxiliary Gym Floor):

10:00 a.m. – Butler Community College vs Friends University JV

12:00 p.m. – Butler Community College vs Cloud County Community College

2:00 p.m. – Clarendon College vs Friends University JV