Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/30)

BOOKED: Joshua Burnah of Hays on Rush County District Court warrant for failure to appear with $650 cash bond. Hold for Rush County.

BOOKED: Ryan Lang of Great Bend for Barton County District Court warrant for criminal threat, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Damien Findley on Shawnee County District Court case for failure to appear, bond amount at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Mark Rogers of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jacob Hoch on Central Kansas Community Corrections order to arrest and detain on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Trey Hurd of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for possession of a controlled substance after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Dynomite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Alexander Anderson of McPherson on BCDC warrant for parole violation after he posted a $103.50 cash bond. BCDC warrant for PV after he posted a $69.50 cash bond. BCDC warrant for PV after posting a $233 cash bond.

RELEASED: Damien Findley on Shawnee County District Court case for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jerome T. Maravilla on GBMC warrants by order of the court.

RELEASED: Steven James Davis on GBMC warrant with a $2,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.