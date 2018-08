AUGUST 31, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: TORO LAWNMOWER 6.75HP SP/REAR BAGGER/MULCHING KIT, APPLIANCE DOLLY, 2 SHOP LIGHTS. 785-577-4752

FOR SALE: 1990 CHEVY 1/2 TON SW PU., 2 – 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES BIAS/RADIAL, PU & CAR TIRES ASSORTED SIZES. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: BIRDS, EGGS, PEACOCK FEATHERS. WANTED: CAR SEATS FOR CHILDREN (CURRENT) 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: SOFA BED (TAN). 620-797-8376

FOR SALE: KELVINATOR REFRIGERATOR, 3 STOCK TANKS. 620-617-8051

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE MANURE SPREADER, 1992 INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL BUS. WANTED: 2 SHIPPING CONTAINERS 20′ 785-885-8146 785-885-4734

WANTED: DYNESS MARTY “J” MOWER PARTS FOR FRONT DECK. 620-282-8412

FOR SALE: LARGE DOG HOUSE, 1965/66 MUSTANG HOOD. 620-793-0438

WANTED: 1993/2003 5TH WHEEL TAILGATE FOR A FORD PU. 620-282-0933

FOR SALE: 1982 CHEVY FLAT BED PU., 2000 BMW 328I. 620-257-8711

FOR SALE: RECLINER, 2 MUSIC CAROUSEL BOXES. 620-617-5811

WANTED: TRUCK WITH A 14′ OR 15′ BOX. 620-797-5566

FOR SALE: CHILD’S PICNIC TABLE, CUTTING BOARDS (FOOD SAFE), ADIRONDACK CHAIRS. 620-282-9331

FOR SALE: 45 SHEETS OF CORRUGATED TIN 25’X3′. 785-355-2370

FOR SALE: SHOPMASTER DRILL PRESS, PHILLIPS DVD PLAYER, FLIP PHONE. WANTED: SMALL COMPUTER DESK. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: 4 265/60/18 TIRES, 4 235/70/17, PRO FORM TREADMILL. 620-278-6200

WANTED: VINTAGE STEREO SPEAKERS PIONEER HP100 OR JBL100 620-397-3659

FOR SALE: ADULT TRICYCLE, COATS TIRE MACHINE, TIRES. 620-792-2916

FOR SALE: 2008 CHEVY TAHOE LTZ RAILROAD & MCKINLEY 620-282-1480

WANTED: PORCH SWINGS 5′ 620-786-9909

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

LARGE YARD SALE: THE LOCATION IS: 523 W. 7TH IN LARNED. THE SALE STARTS TODAY AT 2PM UNTIL 7PM AND SATURDAY FROM 9AM UNTIL 3PM. THEY ARE DOWN SIZING AND MOVING. LARGE AMOUNT OF KITCHEN ITEMS, PORCELAIN DOLL COLLECTION, BOOKS, RIDING LAWNMOWER (NEEDS ENGINE), GARAGE ITEMS, POWER TOOLS AND SO MUCH MORE. ALL OF THE ITEMS ARE PRICED TO SELL OR BEST OFFER.

