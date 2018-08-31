Area High School FB Schedule – Week 1

Western Athletic Conference
Great Bend @ Andover (B104)
Hays @ Junction City
Liberal @ Guymon, OK
Campus @ Dodge City
Garden City @ Derby
Class 3A
Larned @ Smoky Valley (KBGL)
Ellsworth vs Russell (@ Great Bend)
Class 2A
Pratt @ Hoisington (KHOK)
La Crosse @ Ellinwood
Haven @ Lyons
Sterling @ Ell-Saline
Smith Center @ TMP
8-Man D-I
Central Plains @ Ness City
Macksville @ Kinsley
Medicine Lodge @ St. John
Pratt-Skyline @ Burrton
Minneola @ Kiowa County
Hodgeman County @ Dighton
Satanta @ Spearville
8-Man D-II
Otis-Bison @ Victoria
Stafford @ Norwich
Chase @ Sylvan-United
Southern Cloud @ Wilson