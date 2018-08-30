Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Virginia Kay Munoz, 70, died August 26, 2018, at home in Clackamas, Oregon.

She was born February 16, 1948, in Hoisington, Kansas, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Demel) Courange.

On September 10, 1966, she married Carl Richard Munoz, in Hoisington, Kansas.

A longtime resident of Hoisington and Great Bend, recently moving to Oregon, Virginia worked as a cashier for Dillon’s. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, in Hoisington.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Carl Munoz; two children, Bryan Munoz of Salina, and Karla Bard and husband Paul of Clackamas, Oregon; two brothers, Gene Courange of Pratt, and Jim Courange of Great Bend; four sisters, Joann Torrez of Hoisington, Theresa Hall of Great Bend, Helen Klein of Great Bend, and Norma Seyfert of Hoisington; four grandchildren, Taylor Munoz, Kaylie Boley, Emmilie McInnis, and Airiana Bard; and a great grandson, Blake McInnis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Clarence, Irvin, Victor, Joe, and Paul Courange, and sisters, Marg Courange, Maryanne Ash, Victoria Hubbard, and Irene Green.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Don Fisher presiding. Burial will follow in Hoisington Cemetery.

Friends may call 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, with family to receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Church of the Nazarene, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.