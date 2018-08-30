Thursday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Trevor Williams pitched six strong innings, Starling Marte had an RBI single in the sixth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0. Williams gave up three hits and struck out a career-high eight. . He has allowed just four earned runs over his last eight starts and improved to 5-2 with 0.75 ERA during that stretch. He has a major-league best eight starts of at least five innings without allowing a run.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run homer and finished with four RBIs, Danny Duffy allowed two hits over six innings and the Kansas City Royals routed the Detroit Tigers 9-2. Alex Gordon hit a two-run homer and Brett Phillips had a pair of RBIs for Kansas City. Michael Fulmer took the loss in a rough outing for Detroit.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals traded slugging first baseman Lucas Duda to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations after their game against Detroit on Wednesday. Duda signed a $3.5 million, one-year deal to take over for departed first baseman Eric Hosmer this season. But despite showing flashes of his prodigious power, Duda’s hit just .242 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs while appeared in 87 games, making his trade somewhat imminent.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis infielder Matt Carpenter was removed from game with a stomach virus. He was replaced by Matt Adams in the fourth inning of the contest against Pittsburgh.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have high expectations this season. Most of them rest on the strong right arm of Patrick Mahomes II. The homegrown quarterback is taking over for veteran Alex Smith with a talented supporting cast on offense but plenty of questions on defense. Whether he lives up to them could be revealed in a tough first six weeks of the season.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State will unleash Jim Knowles’ 4-2-5 defense in the Cowboys’ season opener against Missouri State on Thursday night. Knowles was the defensive coordinator at Duke for seven years before joining the Cowboys during the offseason. Duke ranked in the top 25 nationally in scoring and total defense last season. The Cowboys struggled and couldn’t match their high-powered offense.

National Headlines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is once again the highest paid player in the NFL. Rodgers signed a four-year extension with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday worth $134 million, with more than $100 million in guaranteed money. Rodgers’ new annual average salary of $33.5 million per year would eclipse Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan’s five-year extension worth $30 million a year. The deal will keep Rodgers under contract through the 2023 season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University trustees are set to receive an update Thursday on the investigation into a former team doctor now accused of sexual misconduct against scores of male athletes and other students. A law firm hired to investigate the claims has heard from more than 100 former students sharing firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by Richard Strauss. The allegations date from 1979 to 1997.

Strauss killed himself in 2005.

SEATTLE (AP) — Former U.S. national team captain and Seattle Sounders striker Clint Dempsey has retired from professional soccer. The 35-year-old Dempsey is tied with Landon Donovan as the greatest U.S. goal scorer with 57 international goals in 141 appearances. Dempsey captained the U.S. in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when the Americans reached the knockout stage before losing to Belgium in the round of 16.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Diego 8 Seattle 3

Final Boston 14 Miami 6

Final Tampa Bay 8 Atlanta 5

Final L-A Dodgers 3 Texas 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 5 Oakland 4

Final Kansas City 9 Detroit 2

Final Baltimore 10 Toronto 5

Final Chi White Sox 4 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Minnesota 4 Cleveland 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 2 N-Y Mets 1, 11 Innings

Final N-Y Mets 10 Chi Cubs 3

Final Philadelphia 8 Washington 6

Final Milwaukee 13 Cincinnati 12, 10 Innings

Final Pittsburgh 2 St. Louis 0

Final Arizona 3 San Francisco 1