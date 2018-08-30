Police: 2-month-old found dead at Kansas motel

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a 2-month-old boy.

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a call of a child not breathing at a motel in the 5900 block of west Kellogg in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, the boy was found unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead on scene. The boy’s twin brother was also on scene, unharmed.

An investigation has revealed the two children, their 34-year-old father and 39-year-old mother were living at the motel. The father found the boy not breathing and called 911, according to Davidson.

The cause of death is unknown. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.