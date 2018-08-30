OLATHE – Peggy Lou Elliott, 91, passed away August 25, 2018, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Overland Park. She was born November 1, 1926, to Clelland Crettanden and Velma Lee (Breeden) Allen. She married John Elliott, December 21, 1947 at Phoenix, Arizona. He died February 11, 2013.

Coming from Dodge City in 1975, Peggy was a homemaker and held memberships at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella, Auxiliary Member of Legion of Mary and the Wichita Artist Association. She graduated from Denver High School and attended Art School under the direction of Robert Lindneux. She also studied at the Ghost Ranch in Taos, New Mexico. She painted vestments for Father Tamaat and Bishop Forest. She loved to help out with children’s art classes in Dodge City. Her most recent accomplishment was winning First Place in the 2018 Art is Ageless oil painting contest, for her painting of Snowbird, at the Aberdeen Village.

Survivors include, three sons, J.R. Elliott and wife Susan of Olathe, Chris Elliott and wife Sheryl and Brian Elliott and wife Mary of Great Bend; three daughters, Pat Westfall and husband Roger of Glenwood, Iowa, Pamela Pugliese and husband Steven of Staten Island, New York and Deborah Wagner-Kirmer and husband Robert of Wichita; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and one brother Dean and wife Diane Allen of Pueblo, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John Elliott and one brother, Keith Allen.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Altar Society Rosary at 4 p.m. and Vigil at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 30, 2018, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Internment will be in the Golden Belt Memorial Park, Great Bend. Memorials are suggested to be made in lieu of flowers to the Holy Family School, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

