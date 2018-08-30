NORMA L. TUNKS

Norma L. Tunks, age 91 years, of Great Bend, Kansas passed away on Tuesday afternoon, August 28, 2018 at Almost Home, Inc. in Great Bend. Norma was born on February 20, 1927 at Concordia, Kansas to Albert and Beulah (Baylie) Nolind. She graduated from Belleville High School in Belleville, Kansas in 1945, and was united in marriage to Delbert Tunks on April 2, 1950 in Belleville.

They lived in Montgomery, Alabama and various other locations including Kansas City, Kansas (for 15 years) and Baton Rouge, Louisiana prior to moving to Great Bend in December 1973. Norma was a homemaker and loved to go to auctions to buy treasures. She especially loved to collect Jewel Tea memorabilia and Shirley Temple dishes. Norma attended the First Christian Church in Great Bend.

Survivors include her husband, Delbert Tunks of Great Bend; two daughters: Karen (Don) Magill of Kansas City, Kansas and Kathy (Tim) Miller of Great Bend; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; step-brother Gary (Marilyn) Feasel of Boise, Idaho; step-sisters: Marge Nelson of Belleville, Dian (Glen) Haldorson of Salina, Betty (Bernie) Mohr of Belleville. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; sister Kay Hanson April 1950; son Leslie Gene Tunks September 2017; and step-brother Bob Feasel.

Cremation has been chosen. Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Charter Funerals in Great Bend, Kansas. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Hawks Cemetery near Cuba, Kansas. The family has requested that memorials be made to either the Great Bend Senior Center or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

