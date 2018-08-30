Local experts available to help you prepare for retirement

Sonya Rein runs a business in town called The Errand Lady. She specializes in organizing, senior support, and you guessed it…running errands for people. Rein will be one of the speakers at the September 11th “Downsize to Rightsize Your Life” seminar in Great Bend.

Rein says it is important for everyone to know there are professionals that can help you with all aspects of preparing for retirement, including downsizing.

The event is free and will include light refreshments at the Holiday Inn, 3821 10th Street. The seminar will begin at 5:30 p.m. and should last approximately an hour.

Other guest speakers include: Aaron Andrews with MPIRE Realty Group, Nancy Baird with Doll Insurance Group & Financial Services, and Jim Armatys with Edward Jones.