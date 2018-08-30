KU Football Stadium to be renamed David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The University of Kansas will honor one of its most generous alumni Saturday when KU’s football stadium is officially renamed David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The renaming will take place at halftime of KU’s home football game against Nicholls Saturday at 6 p.m.

Last September Booth announced his intention to donate $50 million – the largest gift in the history of Kansas Athletics – to help transform KU’s football program. The first phase of this transformation is taking shape immediately west of the stadium, where a new indoor football practice facility is currently under construction.

“This is a wonderful recognition of David Booth’s kind generosity and his tremendous support of the University of Kansas stretching back decades,” said KU Chancellor Douglas A. Girod. “We are grateful for his appreciation of the special role that college athletics plays on our campus and its contributions to our university’s broader mission.”

More than a decade ago Booth honored his parents by funding the construction of the Booth Family Hall of Athletics in Allen Fieldhouse, providing space to honor KU’s historic athletics legacy, including the KU Athletics Hall of Fame. More recently his dedication to preserving and honoring the history of Kansas basketball allowed James Naismith’s original rules of basketball to find a permanent home on the KU campus.

“With this exceptional gift, David Booth again displayed his extraordinary commitment to Kansas Athletics and the University of Kansas,” said KU Athletics Director Jeff Long. “We appreciate not only David’s recognition of the important role athletics plays on our campus, but also his willingness to participate in a vital, leadership role to help take Kansas Athletics to the next level. His generosity will impact KU students, student-athletes and KU alumni for generations to come.”