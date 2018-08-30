Kansas man hospitalized after hit by motorcycle

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Wednesday in Pottawatomie County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Yamaha YZF-R6S driven by Raphael R. Byrd, 32, Chatanooga, TN., was eastbound on U.S. 24 at a high rate of speed.

After entering the city limits of St Marys, the motorcycle avoided a stopped 2002 Chrysler Town and County in the eastbound lane by entering the westbound lane.

While passing on the left, the motorcycle struck Robert J. Simonton, 27, St. Marys, in then and collided head-on with another parked vehicle.

Byrd and Simonton were transported to the hospital in Topeka. Byrd was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.