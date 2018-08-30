Kansas drug investigation ends with multiple arrests

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Independence Police Department, and the Coffeyville Police Department made numerous arrests Wednesday following a two-month-long joint investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs, according to a media release.

With the assistance of the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office, arrest warrants were issued and executed Aug. 29 in several locations in Montgomery County. The arrests were made for suspected distribution of drugs such as methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, as well as for several additional drug related crimes.

The subjects were booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Arrested during this operation were:

Junior L. Chrisman, 66, Coffeyville, for Distribution of Methamphetamine

Michelle M. Church, 48, Coffeyville, for Distribution of Methamphetamine

Marquis J. Fulcher, 35, Coffeyville, for Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of school property

Karie E. Wilson, 43, Independence, Distribution of Methamphetamine

Karina V. Wilson, 19, Independence, Distribution of Methamphetamine

Stacy L. Isle, 45, Coffeyville, for Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of school property

Lacrecia M. Hart, 29, Coffeyville, for Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of school property

James H. Jones Jr., 46, Coffeyville, for Distribution of Cocaine

Authorities have outstanding arrest warrants for the following subjects related to the operation:

Chris L. Bridgeman, 33, Independence, for Distribution of Marijuana

Grant E. Kinzer, 53, Coffeyville, for Distribution of Methamphetamine

Carrie E. Walker, 32, Coffeyville, for Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of school property

Justin W. Carpenter, 33, Coffeyville, Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of school property

Rhonda R. Johnson, 52, Coffeyville, Distribution of Cocaine within 1,000 feet of school property

If anyone knows the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 620-330-1000.

The joint operation represented a coordinated law enforcement effort to combat drug violence and reduce the accessibility of illegal drugs impacting southeast Kansas. This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.