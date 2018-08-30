Kan. school district heightens security after social media threat

SHAWNEE COUNTY —The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has been working with USD 501 and the Topeka Police Department on information received Wednesday on a non-specific school threat via social media, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

No specific school was mentioned. For the schools in Shawnee County, the School Resource Officers have notified their respective school districts and remain vigilant in assisting with maintaining safe learning environments.

Authorities reminded students and their families “If you see or hear something, say something.” Please report any suspicious activity to Teachers, Principals, School Police, or School Resource Officers.

In addition, the Kansas School Safety Hotline is 1-877-626-8203.