Friday Weather

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Labor Day A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.