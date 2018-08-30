Friday Weather

Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 8 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Labor Day
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.