Cop Shop (8/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/29)

Fire

At 4:01 a.m. a fire was reported at NW K-96 Highway at MM 175.

Burglary / In Progress

At 6:20 a.m. a burglary was reported at 1802 22nd Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/29)

Traumatic Injuries

At 4:26 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1401 Broadway Avenue.

Burglary / In Progress

At 6:20 a.m. a burglary was reported at 1802 22nd Street. Unknown items taken.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:58 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl Apt D1.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:24 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Washington Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 10:09 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at Broadway & Madison.

Sick Person

At 10:52 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1809 Patton Road.

Chest Pain

At 1:18 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2314 31st Street 3A.

Warrant Arrest

At 2 p.m. an officer arrested Meryl Ramirez in the 3400 block of 24th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:49 p.m. an accident was reported at 2334 Main Street.

Criminal Damage

At 3:10 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 2027 Morton Street.

Theft

At 3:23 p.m. theft of clothing was reported at 1024 Main Street.

Criminal Damage

At 3:29 p.m. a report of tires being slashed on her vehicle was made at 2027 Morton Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:25 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & K-96 Highway.

Theft

At 9:23 p.m. a theft was reported at 1807 Stone Street.

Chest Pain

At 11:34 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 25.