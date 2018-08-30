Committee working on master plan to “move USD 428 schools into the future”

A group of community members dedicated to education is still on track to meet its January deadline to the USD 428 Education.

The Community Steering Committee and all its sub committees have continued meeting this summer in hopes of developing the master plan to move USD 428 schools into the future. The plan will involve long-term building and educational needs and is being facilitated by Terry Wiggers, architect with SJCF Architects.

The Technology Sub Committee met August 23 at Washington School. Ryan Axman, technology director, explained the status of technology in the district.

“Over the past 20 years, USD 428 has progressed into a technology-rich school system,” Axman said. “Our administration and school board advocate technology advancement.”

He said the technology support system includes fiber between the buildings, wireless access points in each classroom, one-to-one devices for all staff and students, and technology staff to support the projects.

Axman said computers are more important than ever. Students use the internet and district provided materials to research and study for assignments, staff and students use Google Classroom to receive and submit papers and grades are monitored through Skyward, the student information system.

“During the next five years our goal is to maintain our current level of technology, support the hardware needs and assist our staff to better utilize what we have are the main goals,” he told the group. “The technology department continually assesses new technology to determine what implementation would be a good fit for the district.”

Axman also noted that USD 428 has a current inventory of 2,700 Chromebooks, 800 iPads and 800 computers.

Additional committee meetings have been scheduled as follows:

• Sept. 26, 7 p.m., Steering Committee meeting at Park School

• Oct. 18, 7 p.m., review master plan option, District Education Center

• Nov. 15, time to be decided, Community feedback information, District Education Center

• Dec. 6, 7 p.m., finalize master plan solution

• Jan. 14, 5 p.m., master plan presented to the school board