Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/29)

BOOKED: Steven Davis of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Adams on GBMC case for criminal trespassing, bond is set in the amount of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Rene Campozano on BTDC warrant for FTA, bond is set in the amount of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Meryl Ramirez for Barton County District Court case for probation violation, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Michael Foster on Barton County District Court warrant for criminal threat with a bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Alexander Anderson of McPherson on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $233 cash only. BCDC warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $69.50 cash only. BCDC warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $103.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Christopher Redetzke on Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $1,500 cash.

BOOKED: Trey Hurd of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of a controlled substance, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Christopher Adams on GBMC case for criminal trespass after posting $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Rene Campozano on BTDC warrant for FTA after posting $1,000 cash bond.

RELEASED: Michael Moore on warrant for parole violation after being released on warrant withdraw. Released on warrant for distribution, possession of paraphernalia, and interference with LEO after being released by the order of the court. Released on RNDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $4,000 surety bond through Dynomite.

RELEASED: Christopher Redetzke of Hoisington on Pottawatomie County District Court warrant for failure to appear after he posted a $1,500 cash bond.