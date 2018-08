AUGUST 30, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: TIRE CHANGER. TIRES IN ASSORTED SIZES. WANTED: ADULT TRICYCLE. 620-792-2916

FOR SALE: 3 TIRES 235/75/17 620-797-5888

FOR SALE: 1990 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU SHORT WIDE, 3 TRACTOR TIRES 220.8/42 RADIAL/BIAS 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: SHOPMASTER 1/2″ DRILL PRESS, DVD PLAYER, FLIP PHONE. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: 2 BATTERY CHARGERS FOR A CRAFTSMAN DRILL, SAWZALL & MORE POWER TOOLS. 620-639-2934

FOR SALE: 2002 HARLEY DAVIDSON WIDE GLIDE W/NEW TIRES/EXTRAS. 2007 DODGE RAM BIG HORN PU 4DR/4WD W/EXTRAS, DEWALT POWER TOOLS. 620-282-1293

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17 EGGS, BIRDS, FEATHERS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: 2008 CHEVY TAHOE LTZ LOADED CAN BE SEEN AT RAILROAD/MCKINLEY. 620-282-1480

FOR SALE: CHIHUAHUA PUPPIES SHORT HAIR 4 FEMALES, 1 MALE. WANTED: QUEEN SIZE BED. 785-639-5033

WANTED: ELECTRIC 2 WHEEL SCOOTER OR SMALL GOLF CART. 620-257-8900

FOR SALE: 1998 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO. 620-282-4719

FOR SALE: 2010 LEXUS IS250 4 DR/SUNROOF. 620-617-4271

FOR SALE: ROOSTERS, CHAIN BOOMERS. 620-586-8009

FOR SALE: WOOD BURNING STOVE, HOMELITE CHAIN SAW, KING SIZE BED W/MATTRESS & BOX SPRINGS. 785-483-3092 OR 785-445-2547

FOR SALE: 8′ WINDMILL WHEEL & GEAR BOX, TOP PART OF THE WINDMILL. 620-546-3238

FOR SALE: BLACK & DECKER ELECTRIC LAWN EDGER, BANDSAW BLADE 56-1/8″ 620-458-4955

FOR SALE: 24′ GREAT PLAINS DOUBLE DISK DRILL W/EXTRAS. 785-303-0645

FOR SALE: BLACK & DECKER STRING TRIMMER/EDGER W/WHEELS 620-257-8900

FOR SALE: 1973 CHEVY GIN TRUCK. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: NO TILL CRUST BUSTER DRILL 42’/LIQUID FERTILIZER AND MORE. WANTED: 2,000/3,000 GALLON PROPANE TANK. 620-285-5288

FOR SALE: 2 CAR SEATS, CHILD’S WOODEN ROCKING CHAIR, NUTRI-SYSTEM FOOD. 620-792-9710

WANTED: OIL BASE LAMP 4″ WIDE CIRCULAR. 720-226-6957

LARGE YARD SALE: THE LOCATION IS: 523 W. 7TH IN LARNED. THE SALE STARTS FRIDAY AT 2PM UNTIL 7PM AND SATURDAY FROM 9AM UNTIL 3PM. THEY ARE DOWNSIZING AND MOVING. LARGE AMOUNT OF KITCHEN ITEMS, PORCELAIN DOLL COLLECTION, BOOKS, RIDING LAWNMOWER (NEEDS ENGINE), GARAGE ITEMS, POWER TOOLS AND SO MUCH MORE. ALL OF THE ITEMS ARE PRICED TO SELL OR BEST OFFER.

