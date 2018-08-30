Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Adrianne Carolina Martin, 35, passed away August 28, 2018, at her home in Seward, Kansas. She was born April 18, 1983, in Great Bend, Kansas, the daughter of William A. “Sonny” and Carolina A. (Ledesma) Martin.

A longtime Hoisington resident moving to Seward in 2016, Adrianne worked as an insurance agent for American Family Insurance, and had also worked as a clerk for Becker Tire and Manweiler Chevrolet.

Adrianne was a hunting and motorcycle enthusiast and loved her three dogs.

She is survived by her parents; Sonny and Carol Martin of Hoisington; twin sisters, Susan Clark and husband Bryan and their son Brendan of Hutchinson, and Stephanie Kelsey and fiancé Jay Weigel and their daughters Natalie & Haylee of Ellis; brother, John W. Martin of Hoisington; grandmother, Alberta Ledesma of Hoisington; numerous aunts and uncles, including, Dallas Martin of Midland, Texas; and many cousins, including Mitch Martin of Midland, Texas.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Doyle Martin and Dorotha Martin Surface, and Herman Ledesma; and uncles, Doyle A. Martin and Arthur Tisdall.

Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Joiner presiding. Friends may call 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. Burial will follow in Hoisington Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Adrianne Martin Funeral Expense Fund in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.