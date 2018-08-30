3 Kansas women, man jailed after gun fired in apartment

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects in connection with gunshot fired in a central Salina apartment house early Wednesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 100 block of East Prescott for the report of a single gunshot fired.

The occupant of #1 apartment of an apartment house on East Prescott reported he and a friend were in his living room when they heard the shot, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

During an investigation, police found a bullet hole in the ceiling of the bedroom in apartment No. 1.

Officers then attempted to contact occupants in apartment No. 3, as it is directly above apartment No. 1. When no one responded, police made entry to apartment No. 3 to check for possible victims, Forrester said. Police found four people who were not injured.

Later Wednesday, Salina Police executed a search warrant on apartment No. 3 and reportedly found marijuana, a spent 9mm shell casing lying next to the bullet hole, other drug paraphernalia, a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, a 22 caliber handgun, and crack cocaine, Forrester said.

Police arrested Aaron Washington, 22, Salina, for possession with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a drug-addicted person, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Police arrested Kimberly Hagerman, 19, Salina, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction, and providing false information. Forrester said Hagerman also had a failure to appear warrant out of municipal court.

Whittney Cayce, 18, Salina and Shakeila Wallace, 19, Salina were arrested for alleged obstruction, according to Forrester.