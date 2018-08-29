Wednesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jose Martinez and Tyler O’Neill homered, rookie Jack Flaherty pitched seven innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 in Mike Shildt’s first game since being promoted to full-time manager. The Cardinals have won six of seven and are 20-5 in August. Earlier in the day, St. Louis took off the interim tag on Shildt, who was put in charge after Mike Matheny was fired last month a day before the All-Star break. The Pirates have lost eight of 10.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have removed the interim tag from Mike Shildt’s title, promoting him to manager through 2020 after he led the team into postseason contention since taking over for the fired Mike Matheny. Shildt has guided the Cardinals to a 26-12 record since July 15 and they now hold the top spot in the National League wild card standings. The Cardinals were 47-46 when Matheny was fired.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jakob Junis held scuffling Detroit to six hits in his first career complete game, Adalberto Mondesi homered to spur a five-run frame and the Kansas City Royals beat the Tigers 6-2 to begin their midweek, two-game series. Matthew Boyd allowed five runs in six innings for Detroit.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State will unleash Jim Knowles’ 4-2-5 defense in the Cowboys’ season opener against Missouri State on Thursday night. Knowles was the defensive coordinator at Duke for seven years before joining the Cowboys during the offseason. Duke ranked in the top 25 nationally in scoring and total defense last season. The Cowboys struggled and couldn’t match their high-powered offense.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ defense was humiliated by the Bears in their preseason game last week, and that was with Chicago resting its offensive starters. With one final preseason game left and the start of the regular season on the horizon, defensive coordinator Bob Sutton knows that improvement must be made in a hurry.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — David Wright is moving up to Triple-A to continue his rehab assignment, but the New York Mets say it’s unlikely the third baseman will play in the majors this season. He’s trying to make a comeback from back and shoulder injuries and hasn’t appeared in a big league game since May 2016.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — There’s no word on who will be at quarterback when the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles open the new season Sept. 6 against the Atlanta Falcons. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson says has indicated he will make a decision Friday but probably won’t reveal whether Carson Wentz or Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will start until 90 minutes before the game. Wentz has been recovering from surgery last December to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. He is practicing, but hasn’t been medically cleared for contact. Foles has struggled in two preseason games.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Robert Ayers’ stint with the Detroit Lions was a short one. The Lions announced they had released the veteran defensive end just a little more than a day after the team said it had signed him. Ayers made 10 starts in each of the past two seasons with Tampa Bay.

Tuesday Scores

Interleague

Final Boston 8 Miami 7

Final Atlanta 9 Tampa Bay 5

Final L-A Dodgers 8 Texas 4

Final Colorado 3 L-A Angels 2

Final San Diego 2 Seattle 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 5 Chi White Sox 4

Final Baltimore 12 Toronto 5

Final Cleveland 8 Minnesota 1

Final Oakland 4 Houston 3

Final Kansas City 6 Detroit 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 5 Philadelphia 4

Final Cincinnati 9 Milwaukee 7

Final St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 2

Final San Francisco 1 Arizona 0

Suspended Chicago 1 New York 1 (TOP 10) Will resume Wed. 12PM