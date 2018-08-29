Update on the Cheyenne Bottoms and what you might see

Earlier this month, Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf appeared on the KWEC Show on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM.

Wolf mentioned at the time, water shortages were a major problem at Cheyenne Bottoms, just northeast of Great Bend. A few more rain showers have hit the Golden Belt since the early part of August and Kansas Wildlife Parks & Tourism staff have diverted water into some of the dryer pools at the wetlands.

Although more rain would be welcomed, Wolf mentioned the nice part of the shallow waters is the site of more shorebirds and other species of birds.

Curtis Wolf Audio

Wolf added he also noticed or received reports of an increase in roadrunners at Cheyenne Bottoms. The fast-running birds are typically found in southwestern United States and Mexico, but their habitat has expanded over the years.