Thursday Weather

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Labor Day A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.