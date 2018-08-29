Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “2018 Great Bend Air Fest Preview Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Al Benzing who will pilot “Fifi”, one of only two flying B-29 Superfortress’ left in the world. Al will fly Fifi into Great Bend for the September air show. Also on the show will be Joe Shetterly, aerobatic pilot for Rifle Airshows who will also be part of the 2018 event.

9A-10A Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip will once again broadcast live from the Farm Progress Show in Boone Iowa. Guests include representatives from the Soybean Cyst Nematode Coalition, RABO Ag Finance and Michelin.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include 20th Judicial Services Director Marissa Woodmansee along with Community Case Manager Casey Rowland.

11:30-Noon “Chamber Connect Show” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Member Relations Coordinator Megan Barfield.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Agri-Talk After the Bell,” with Chip Flory.

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”