Teen wanted for threat that prompted Kan. school lockdown in custody

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen for alleged criminal threat to students.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s office was informed Wednesday morning of a series of alleged criminal threats directed towards several area teenagers.

Officials with USD 337 took a pro-active approach by placing Royal Valley High SchoolSchool and Grade School on modified lockdown this morning and additional deputies were on scene for precautionary purposes.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that the suspect identified as 19-year-old Braden Charles Crowder was at a manufacturing plant in northwest Topeka, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

Kansas State Troopers and Jackson County Detectives took Crowder into custody shortly before 1:30 pm on a Jackson County District Court warrant for criminal threat and telephone harassment.

Crowder was transported to the Jackson County Jail where a bond of $25,000.00 has been set, according to More.