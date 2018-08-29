Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market in Great Bend continues to grow

The Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market in Great Bend has grown since it started in 2012. Janel Rose with the Barton County Health Department says the Farmers Market on Thursday afternoons started with five or six vendors, but this summer that number has been occasionally up to 14.

The 2018 edition has been successful with added activities in addition to the vendors.

The local farmers market features seasonal produce from area fruit and vegetable growers, honey, baked goods, flowers, and arts and crafts.

With other farmers markets happening in the morning on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday in the Great Bend Public Library parking lot, Rose felt the Summer Street Stroll gave citizens an extra opportunity to buy fresh produce in the evening.

The Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays on the south side of Jack Kilby Square in downtown Great Bend. The last farmers market will be September 13.