Small plane runs out of fuel, makes emergency landing in Kan. field

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY — A small plane made an emergency landing just after 8:30a.m. Wednesday in rural Pottawatomie County

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1976 Beech Bonanza piloted by Jensen, Drew J. Jensen, Lincoln, Nebraska, had a defective fuel selector and the aircraft ran out of fuel. The pilot made an emergency landing in a grass meadow near just west of Lake Elbo and Noel Road, approximately twelve miles east of Manhattan.

Jensen and two passengers were not injured. The KHP also reported no damage to the aircraft from the incident.