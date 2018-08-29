Reno County investigating whooping cough outbreak

HUTCHINSON — The Reno County Health Department is investigating a possible outbreak of pertussis or “whooping cough” as it is known.

According to a media release there are currently, five cases of pertussis that have been reported and are still under investigation. Other possible cases are also being investigated at this time.

Pertussis is a highly-contagious respiratory infection that often causes serious problems and can be fatal in infants less than one year of age. Symptoms in adults and older children can be less severe. Symptoms generally appear four to 21 days after exposure to pertussis. Pertussis usually starts out with cold or flu-like symptoms including a runny nose, sneezing, fever, and cough that last 1-2 weeks. Symptoms worsen over time and the cough generally gets more severe.

Coughing spells in the next stages of pertussis can be followed by the “whoop” sound that is made when trying to inhale during or after a severe coughing spell. Person’s lips may also turn blue or they may vomit after a coughing spell.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges individuals that suspect they have pertussis to limit contact with unvaccinated children and see a physician as soon as possible. Please make sure your family’s vaccinations are up to date.

Protection against pertussis from the childhood vaccine “DTaP” decreases over time. Older children and adults, including pregnant women, should get a pertussis booster shot called “Tdap” to protect themselves and infants near or around them. If you need the Tdap vaccine, contact your doctor or call the Reno County Health Department at 620-694-2900.