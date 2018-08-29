Police: Kansas felon accused of kidnapping, robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a violent crime.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday August 3, a 47-year-old man and a 57-year-old female met with 30-year-old Alejandro Manjarrez, who is an acquaintance, at his home in the 100 block of north Meridian to sell a wench, according to officer Charley Davidson.

At the residence a verbal argument ensued between the two victims and Manjarrez. The argument escalated to a physical disturbance and a shot being fired in the home, which did not strike anyone.

Manjarrez allegedly then forcibly removed the two victims from the home, had them get into their 2000 White Ford F150 and drove them to a remote location in Sedgwick County. In the county the victims were let out of the vehicle and they were able to contact a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Officer patrolling in the area. Manjarrez fled from the scene.

Through the investigation investigators were able to develop Manjarrez as a suspect and were working to contact him in reference to the case.

At approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday, Officers responded to an aggravated assault case at a residence in the 3100 block of north Amidion involving Manjarrez. Upon Officers arriving Manjarrez was not there. At approximately 11 a.m. Officers were able to contact him at the residence on Amidion, according to Davidson.

Police arrested Manjarrez was arrested and booked into jail on requested charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, and possession of firearm by a felon.

Authorities also recovered the 2000 Ford F150 at the Amidion residence.

The investigation is ongoing and it will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office, according to Davidson.