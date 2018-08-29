No solution in sight for Great Bend’s biggest eyesore

As the condition of the now closed Great Bend Hotel & Convention Center continues to deteriorate, no solution to the communities biggest eyesore seems to be coming soon. The property at 3017 10th Street has been closed now for well over two years. The condition of the property was discussed at the August 8th city council meeting when Sanitarian Austin LaViolette commented on the trash and refuse on the property and the need for mowing and trimming weeds. According to Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter, nothing has changed since that meeting except for the fact that he was able to finally talk to the out of state owner.

Suelter says the owner’s plans to renovate the structure and open it again for business may be a bit ambitious considering the large amount of work that will need to be done.

Suelter says unless the building is deemed unsafe and dangerous there is not much the City can do besides make the owners keep it cleaned up on the outside. Suelter along with the City Building Inspector Lee Schneider agree that the building remains structurally sound.