Man accused of 150 rapes makes Kansas court appearance

DICKINSON COUNTY — A man arrested in June in Pennsylvania on a Dickinson County warrant in connection with 150 counts of rape is now back in Kansas.

Eric Millsap, 44, McKeesport, Pennsylvania, was extradited from the Allegheny County Jail, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and arrived in Abilene on Monday, according to Dickinson County Attorney Andrea Purvis.

Millsap faces 178 counts including the alleged rapes, according to the complaint for crimes that are alleged to have occurred between 2006 and 2015 when he lived in Abilene and Dickinson County.

He made a first court appearance Monday and remains jailed on a $1.5 million bond, according to Purvis.

His next court appearance is scheduled for September 10.