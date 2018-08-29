KHP: Crop duster survives crash landing

RENO COUNTY — There were no injuries after a small plane made a crash landing just before 1:30p.m. Wednesday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1984 Air-Tractor fixed wing aircraft piloted by Peter Schellenberger, 24, Carlisle, Arkansas, was performing crop dusting near Centennial Road just north of Trails West Road approximately 12 miles West of Hutchinson.

The aircraft had a sudden power loss and crash landed in the ditch on east side of Centennial Road.

Schellenberger was not injured.