KBI provides update on 2 wounded Kansas deputies

JEWELL COUNTY – The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) provide an update on the condition of the two Jewell County sheriff’s deputies who were shot Tuesday morning at the Sheriff’s Office in Mankato, Kan.

The Jewell County deputy who was treated at the local hospital was released late Tuesday afternoon and is now recovering at home. The Jewell County deputy being treated at a Salina, Kan. hospital continues to recover at the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The names of the deputies will not be released in order to respect their privacy while they recover from their injuries.