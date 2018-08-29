Kansas man dies in 3-vehicle motorcycle crash

RENO COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7:30p.m. Tuesday in Reno County.

According to Police Sgt. Eric Buller, a motorcycle driven by Michael Jones, 58, Hutchinson and a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Krista Baker, 25, Hutchinson were westbound on East 4th Street in Hutchinson and stopped for pedestrians crossing the road.

A westbound vehicle driven by 73-year-old Jesse R. Penner struck the motorcycle forcing it into Baker’s vehicle.

Jones was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he died. He was not wearing a helmet, according to Sgt. Buller.

Police have not released details on any charges or citations.