Kansas man charged with sex crimes involving teen

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man arrested for charges associated with sexual abuse of children was formally charged Tuesday.

Shawn Rosenberg, 45, is now facing three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one of which falls under Jessica’s Law, meaning he could receive a life sentence on that count alone if convicted.

A 15-year-old girl was seeing a counselor at Horizons Mental Health in Hutchinson for depression. During a session she told about being sexually abused for some time by Rosenberg.

Also, a woman who is now 20 years old alleges she was sexually abused by Rosenberg. She says the abuse went back to when she was 13, according to the complaint.

Rosenberg is jailed on a $161,000 bond. He will be back in court Sept. 19.