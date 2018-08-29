Homeless man charged with Kansas credit union robbery

TOPEKA, KAN. – A homeless man was indicted Wednesday on a federal charge of robbing a credit union in Topeka, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Robert Charles Frazier, 63, is charged with one count of robbery. The indictment alleges that on Aug. 20, 2018, he robbed the Azura Credit Union at 1129 South Kansas Avenue.

An off-duty Topeka police officer working security at the credit union arrested Frazier.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The Topeka Police Department and the FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.