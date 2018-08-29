Helping Hands Preschool with openings for 4-year olds

Helping Hands Preschool (USD 428) has a limited number of openings still available in the 4-Year Old Pre-K Program. This free preschool program is available to any child who lives in the USD 428 school district and meets the eligibility criteria.

To qualify, children must be 4 years old by Aug. 31 and cannot turn 5 before Aug. 31 . Children must meet at least one other eligibility requirement:

– Family receives benefits from the Food Assistance Program (FAP) or qualifies for free school lunches at the time of enrollment

– Single parent family

– DCF written referral

– At least one parent was a teen when the child was born

– At the time of enrollment, either parent lacks a high school diploma or GED

Other than the initial $40 enrollment fee, there is no tuition fee for this program.

Helping Hands has 2 sessions daily – Monday through Thursday : 7:55-11:15am (breakfast served) and 11:55 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (lunch served).

Contact Information: Michelle Cape, program coordinator, Washington School, 2535 Lakin.