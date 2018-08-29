Helping Hands Preschool with openings for 4-year olds

To qualify, children must be 4 years old by Aug. 31 and cannot turn 5 before Aug. 31. Children must meet at least one other eligibility requirement:
– Family receives benefits from the Food Assistance Program (FAP) or qualifies for free school lunches at the time of enrollment
– Single parent family
– DCF written referral
– At least one parent was a teen when the child was born
– At the time of enrollment, either parent lacks a high school diploma or GED
Other than the initial $40 enrollment fee, there is no tuition fee for this program.
Helping Hands has 2 sessions daily – Monday through Thursday: 7:55-11:15am (breakfast served) and 11:55 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (lunch served).
Contact Information: Michelle Cape, program coordinator, Washington School, 2535 Lakin.