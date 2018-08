Cop Shop (8/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/28)

Criminal Damage

At 7:58 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 633 E. Lakeview Dr.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/28)

Burglary / In Progress

At 4:18 a.m. a burglary from a vehicle was reported at 1804 Monroe Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 4:34 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2828 Paseo Dr.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:11 a.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

At 7:21 p.m. an unknown vehicle was traveling an unknown direction and struck David Mercado’s vehicle.

Sick Person

At 7:25 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.

Theft

At 8:24 p.m. a theft was reported at 2231 Morton Street.