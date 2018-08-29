Cause of Kansas church fire under investigation

RILEY COUNTY— Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire early Wednesday in Manhattan.

Just after 2:15 a. m, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 2711 Amherst Avenue, the Living Word Church, for a report of an alarm sounding, according to a media release.

Upon arrival at the building which is directly adjacent to Firehouse 3, crews found a large one-story building with smoke showing. The fire was contained within 20 minutes, with ventilation taking several hours due to the size of the building.

The building is a one-story commercial building that contains the Living Word Church and Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The building was formerly a manufactured home factory. The church is currently undergoing an alteration. Loss is unknown at this time. The owner is listed as Living Word Fellowship Church Inc.