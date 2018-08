AUGUST 29, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: TRAINS & SUPPLIES. 620-792-3482

FOR SALE: GREENHOUSE. WANTED: 50″ DECK FOR A “MARTY J” MOWER. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: WASHER, HOGS & 2 BOARS. 620-282-4715

WANTED: 24′-28′ EXTENSION LADDER. 620-639-2434

FOR SALE: WEATHER TECH FLOOR MATS FOR A FORD PU., MIRROR EXTENSIONS. 620-727-7036

FOR SALE: PLAY TABLE, BLACK & DECKER FOOD PROCESSOR, 5-STORM DOORS. 620-617-9083

FOR SALE: 10-1/2′ BOAT. 620-564-3407

FOR SALE: MANTEL CLOCK, FISHING EQUIPMENT, TACKLE BOX. 620-797-9605

FOR SALE: 1990 CHEVY 1/2 TON SHORT WIDE PU, 2 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES RADIAL/BIAS, TIRES IN ASSORTED SIZES. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 9″ CAST IRON SKILLET, DELUXE BABY STROLLER, STONEWARE CROCKS. 620-793-5108

FOR SALE: GOLF CART (NEEDS BATTERY). 785-639-1036

FOR SALE: KENSIE GRAIN CART W/NEW BEARINGS 620-285-9833

FOR SALE: 2 QUILTED VEST XL, SANDALS 8-1/2, MIRROR 36X38 620-617-3554 AFTER 1PM

FOR SALE: 1997 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE FOR PARTS. 620-200-7479

FOR SALE: PORTABLE SEWING MACHINE, CLOTH PEOPLE, PA SYSTEM. 620-564-3591 OR 620-566-7074

FOR SALE: BOX OF BABY FOOD JARS, PADS FOR A FLOOR POLISHER. 620-804-2451

FOR SALE: WHIRLPOOL REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER. 620-786-5173

FOR SALE: BLACK & DECKER LAWN EDGER, BAND SAW BLADE 56-1/8″. 620-458-4955

FOR SALE: DRILL PRESS, POULAN CHAIN SAW, DVD PLAYER. 620-786-1945

WANTED: 1-4 16″ FORD 3/4 TON PU WHEELS. 620-824-6969 OR 620-321-0138

FOR SALE: SMALL DESK. 620-868-1016

