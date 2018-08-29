2 adults, teen dead after Ellsworth Co. rear-end crash and fire

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Three people died in an accident just after 1p.m. Wednesday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by Reginald A. Miller, 32, Arthur, IL., was westbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of the Kansas 14 Junction. The pickup rear-ended a semi’s trailer. The pickup then veered off into the north ditch and caught fire.

Miller and passengers Darrin W. Stutzman, 20, Arthur, IL, and Matthew Lynn Herschberger, 16, Arcola, IL., were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Parsons Funeral Home.

The semi driver Curtis Lee Garrison Jr, 43, Vaughn, MS., was transported to the hospital in Salina.

The KHP did not have information on seat belt usage in the pickup.